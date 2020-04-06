Vodi X (VDX) Reaches Market Cap of $316,280.80

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $316,280.80 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vodi X has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02594942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00206061 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

