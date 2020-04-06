Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Daren Morris Purchases 10,000 Shares

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,996.05).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Daren Morris purchased 20,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,202.84).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Daren Morris sold 150,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total value of £237,000 ($311,760.06).

VLX stock traded up GBX 8.55 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 113.75 ($1.50). 308,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,409. Volex PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.09. The company has a market cap of $172.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

