Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €168.95 ($196.45).

Volkswagen stock opened at €108.12 ($125.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

