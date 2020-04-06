Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 150 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 113 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 147.10.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 148.69.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.