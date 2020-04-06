Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of VNO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 68,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,065. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

