Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO):

4/6/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 864,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,065. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $70.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.