Voya Financial Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Voya Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,107,000. AXA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 118,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 470,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.