Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $357,818.37 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,447 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $357,818.37. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,305 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,941.05.

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

PPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.71. 910,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,377. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

