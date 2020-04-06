Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $37.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/17/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 258,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,452. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

