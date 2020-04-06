W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

