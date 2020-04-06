WABnetwork (WAB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,385.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $34,737.21 and $2,385.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,594,297,387 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.