Wagerr Trading Up 6% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $3,163.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004795 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,436,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,057,212 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.