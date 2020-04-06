Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.72 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

