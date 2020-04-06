Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) Insider Sells A$84,000.00 in Stock

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) insider Allan Mulligan sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($59,574.47).

Walkabout Resources stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$0.13 ($0.09). 332,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. Walkabout Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Get Walkabout Resources alerts:

About Walkabout Resources

Walkabout Resources Limited explores for and develops resource and energy assets in Tanzania, Namibia, and Northern Ireland. The company explores for coal, copper, graphite, gold, and lithium deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship project is the Lindi Jumbo graphite project situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Walkabout Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walkabout Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.