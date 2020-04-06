Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The firm has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.