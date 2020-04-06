Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $129.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.24. 2,805,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

