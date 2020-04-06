Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.34.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

