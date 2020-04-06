Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $5.70 on Monday, hitting $99.58. 20,378,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,870,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

