Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.25 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.27 million and $5.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.02200948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00075106 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allbit, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, COSS, Binance, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

