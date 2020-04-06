Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $561,415.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $561,415.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.