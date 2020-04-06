Wanchain Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $522,325.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005683 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.