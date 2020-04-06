WandX Market Cap Hits $59,372.47 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One WandX token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a total market capitalization of $59,372.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WandX has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.04846113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037501 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

