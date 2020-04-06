Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.34. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.