Warburg Research Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS opened at €79.80 ($92.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. Stratec has a 12-month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 12-month high of €85.50 ($99.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $954.09 million and a PE ratio of 94.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.62.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.