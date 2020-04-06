WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €60.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been given a €60.50 ($70.35) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.59% from the company’s previous close.

WSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

WSU stock opened at €36.10 ($41.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €44.02 and its 200 day moving average is €49.07. WashTec has a one year low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a one year high of €73.30 ($85.23).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

