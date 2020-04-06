Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 14,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.