Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Reaches $0.0391 on Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $391,005.74 and $267.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.02631864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00205785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

