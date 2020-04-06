Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.22 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $98.22 million and $59.12 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00013569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, COSS and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018689 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016759 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,594,038 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail, Exmo, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Cryptohub, BCEX, Kuna, Tidex, Binance, Indodax, Liqui and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

