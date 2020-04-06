Wavesbet Hits Market Capitalization of $84,673.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $84,673.00 and approximately $27,770.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00321429 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.