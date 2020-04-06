WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $791,129.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC and C2CX. WAX has a market cap of $33.15 million and $791,129.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,634,659,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,094,472,626 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bithumb, Huobi, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kucoin, C2CX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

