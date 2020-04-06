Webchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX and STEX. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00806994 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , STEX, BiteBTC, RaisEX, Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

