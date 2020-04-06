Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE WBS opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

