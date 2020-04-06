Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.58, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 401,930 shares valued at $68,435,887. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

