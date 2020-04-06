Wedbush Comments on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,988,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 114,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

