Wedbush Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $55.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Etsy stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,153,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

