Wedbush Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2020 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

AAP opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $182.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.