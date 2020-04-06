Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CarMax (KMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CarMax (NYSE: KMX):

4/3/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/6/2020 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

