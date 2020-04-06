Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Grid (NG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Grid (LON: NG):

4/6/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 930 ($12.23).

3/24/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

3/13/2020 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 970 ($12.76).

2/17/2020 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Monday, hitting GBX 866 ($11.39). 9,029,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 933.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

