Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PerkinElmer (PKI)

4/2/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – PerkinElmer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PKI opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

