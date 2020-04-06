Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew (LON: SN):

3/31/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,335 ($30.72) to GBX 2,135 ($28.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,325 ($30.58) to GBX 2,335 ($30.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/17/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SN stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,363 ($17.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,692,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,577.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,747.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,440 ($112,391.48).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

