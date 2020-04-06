Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB):

4/2/2020 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $241.00.

4/2/2020 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $216.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.

3/19/2020 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $222.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

