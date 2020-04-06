Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON: BRBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,088 ($27.47) to GBX 1,776 ($23.36). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 912 ($12.00). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,990 ($26.18) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Burberry Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,850 ($24.34).

2/28/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,258 ($29.70).

2/26/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,010 ($26.44) to GBX 1,990 ($26.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LON:BRBY traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,330 ($17.50). 1,360,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,544.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,960.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

