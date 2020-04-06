Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/4/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Ltd alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,474,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,887,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 242,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7,433.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 100,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.