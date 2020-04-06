Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cognex (CGNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX):

4/2/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

3/23/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/20/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/20/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,498,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

