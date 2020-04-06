Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for D. R. Horton (DHI)

D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

4/1/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/1/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – D. R. Horton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/26/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/19/2020 – D. R. Horton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

