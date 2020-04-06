Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Ecolab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

3/10/2020 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ecolab exited the fourth quarter on a weak note, missing the consensus mark for both the counts. The company continues to gain from core Global Industrial and Global Institutional units. Strength in Pest Control and Colloidal technologies drove the Other segment in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recent launch of Eco-Flex Teat dip which will further expand its product base. Expansion in gross and operating margins is heartening. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Ecolab’s Global Energy unit saw sluggishness in the fourth quarter due to a decline in the well-stimulation business. The company also expects the coronavirus outbreak to impact first-quarter earnings.”

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Ecolab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

2/7/2020 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE ECL opened at $147.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $6,346,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,013.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.