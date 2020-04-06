Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR):

3/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/23/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IR opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

