Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) recently:

4/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/26/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/11/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/28/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON LGEN traded up GBX 26.60 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 186.30 ($2.45). 26,105,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 605 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

