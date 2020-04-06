Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/17/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/5/2020 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/10/2020 – Lincoln National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after buying an additional 280,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.