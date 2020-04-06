Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

4/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

